EP chief Schulz awarded tolerance prize

By EUOBSERVER

Outgoing European Parliament chief Martin Schulz is to be awarded the 2016 European Medal of Tolerance by a London-based institute, the European Council on Tolerance and Reconciliation (ECTR). Moshe Kantor, the ECTR head, said Schulz was "a voice of reason, sanity and unity" at a time of rising "hate-motivated crimes" and "political extremism" in Europe. Schulz, a social democrat, is leaving Brussels to pursue a career in German national politics.