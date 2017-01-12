Ticker
Kremlin says US tanks in Europe 'threaten' Russia
By EUOBSERVER
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that the deployment of US tanks in eastern Europe "threaten our interests, our security". The US is deploying 87 tanks in Poland and neighbouring states as part of wider Nato efforts to deter Russian aggression. The tanks began to arrive on Wednesday. Outgoing US leader Barack Obama sped up the deployment, amid uncertainties over his successor Donald Trump's future policy on Russia.