By EUOBSERVER

The former prime minister of Kosovo and ex-rebel leader Ramush Haradinaj was released in France Thursday. He cannot leave the country until a court decision whether to extradite him to Serbia, where he is wanted for alleged war crimes. Haradinaj was detained over a week ago based on a Serbian warrant from 2004. He served as commander in the 1998-1999 Kosovo conflict. He dismissed the court procedure as a "circus".