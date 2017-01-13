Belgium charges new suspects for Paris and Brussels attacks

By EUOBSERVER

Belgium has charged two new suspects with providing false documents to Khalid Bakraoui, a man linked to the November 2015 Paris attacks, federal prosecutors said Thursday. Bakraoui later blew himself up on the Brussels metro, while his brother Ibrahim and another man carried out the attack at the Brussels airport in 2016. The suspects identified as Farid K. and Meryem E.B. were arrested during an anti-terror raid Tuesday in Brussels.