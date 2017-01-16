Turkish MPs back Erdogan power-grab

By EUOBSERVER

MPs in Turkey's parliament on Sunday backed wide-sweeping constitutional changes to bolster president Recep Tayyip Erdogan's grip on power. The changes, if approved via a second reading and a referendum, will create an executive presidency, replace the prime minister post with a vice-president, and allow the president to intervene in the judiciary. The move follows a purge of so-called state saboteurs in the wake of last July's failed military coup.