Controversial Danish 'jewellery law' used four times

By EUOBSERVER

The controversial legislation allowing Danish police to confiscate cash and valuables above 10,000 kroner (€1,345) from arriving migrants and asylum seekers has been used four times only since since it was adopted last January, police figures have shown, Danmarks Radio reports. The "jewellery law" put Denmark in the international spotlight, with parallels drawn to the confiscation of gold and other valuables from Jews by the Nazis during the Holocaust.