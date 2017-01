By EUOBSERVER

Lithuania announced on Monday plans to build a 135-kilometre fence on the border with Russia’s Kaliningrad enclave to boost security. It will not be a "Chinese Wall", but a fence which will protect Lithuania from illegal smugglers, interior minister Eimutis Misiunas said. Kaliningrad governor, Anton Alikhanov, told Rossiya 24 TV that Kaliningrad is ready to supply Lithuania with bricks for the wall.