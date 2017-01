By EUOBSERVER

Liberal candidate Guy Verhofstadt announced Tuesday he was pulling out of the race for the European Parliament (EP) presidency and putting his support behind Antonio Tajani, the candidate of the centre-right EPP group, which is the largest in the EU assembly. Tajani has a chequered profile, amid questions over his role in Dieselgate and his conservative views on women. The current EP chief, Martin Schulz, is returning to German politics.