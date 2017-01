By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission said on Tuesday that the Spanish 2017 budget was "broadly compliant" with the EU stability pact but that Spain still has to "accelerate" progress. It expects Spain's deficit to be 0.2 percentage points above the 3.1% target set for 2017. It said the new government, in place since November, would have to take more measures to "strengthen its fiscal framework and its public procurement policy framework".