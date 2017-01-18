European court rules against Russia adoption ban on US

By EUOBSERVER

The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg ruled against Russia after it imposed a child adoption ban on US citizens. Russia had prevented 45 Americans from adopting Russian-born children. The international court, which monitors the 47 members of the Council of Europe, including Russia, said on Tuesday the ban was "discriminatory" and ordered Russia to pay €3,000 in damages to each of the prospective parents, including their legal expenses.