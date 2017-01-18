Wednesday

US imposes sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader

The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on nationalist Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik. Dodik, who is the president of Republika Srpska, has been accused of obstructing the implementation of the 1995 Dayton Accords that ended the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The sanctions block Dodik's access to any property or assets held under US jurisdiction. Dodik organised early January "statehood celebrations" in Republika Srpska despite a constitutional court ban.

News in Brief

Stakeholders' Highlights

