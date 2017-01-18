Ticker
EU needs more Turkey-style migrant deals, Malta PM says
By EUOBSERVER
The EU needs to broker migration deals with African countries that mirror last year's agreement with Turkey, Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat has told MEPs. “There is no doubt that unless the essence of the Turkey deal is replicated in central Mediterranean, Europe will face a major migration crisis,” he said. Muscat floated the idea of a Turkey-style deal with Libya last week. Malta holds the six-month EU presidency.