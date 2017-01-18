Wednesday

18th Jan 2017

Ticker

EU needs more Turkey-style migrant deals, Malta PM says

By

The EU needs to broker migration deals with African countries that mirror last year's agreement with Turkey, Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat has told MEPs. “There is no doubt that unless the essence of the Turkey deal is replicated in central Mediterranean, Europe will face a major migration crisis,” he said. Muscat floated the idea of a Turkey-style deal with Libya last week. Malta holds the six-month EU presidency.

News in Brief

  1. Maltese PM announces plan for Brexit summit
  3. Dutch minister: Don't underestimate risk of hacking
  4. European court rules against Russia adoption ban on US
  5. Apple's bill to Ireland could rise to €1.6bn
  6. Scottish independence vote 'more likely' after May's Brexit speech
  7. US imposes sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader
  8. Spain 'broadly compliant' with EU fiscal rules

Stakeholders' Highlights

