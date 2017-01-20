Merkel last leader to get call from Obama

By EUOBSERVER

Outgoing US president Barack Obama, in a statement after his final call with German chancellor Angela Merkel, thanked her "for her strong, courageous, and steady leadership" on Thursday. The two agreed "close cooperation" between the US and Europe is "essential". The statement said, "given their eight years of friendship and partnership, the President noted that it was fitting that his final call with a foreign leader was with chancellor Merkel".