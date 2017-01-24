Tuesday

24th Jan 2017

Ticker

EU commission gives MEPs Dieselgate paper at last moment

By

The European Commission was "not very cooperative" towards the European Parliament's inquiry committee into the Dieselgate scandal, committee member Bas Eickhout (Greens) told journalists Tuesday. He said the commission sent a relevant document just this month, while the inquiry is almost over. "Apparently they forgot to distribute this to us," said Eickhout. MEPs will interrogate representatives from Audi on Tuesday in the last planned hearing.

News in Brief

  1. EU commission gives MEPs Dieselgate paper at last moment
  2. EU parliament committee backs EU-Canada deal
  3. UK MPs must vote on Brexit trigger, court rules
  4. Greek island mayors plead for the transfer of migrants
  5. Tzipi Livni cancels Brussels trip amid war crimes probe
  6. Romania's president plans referendum on prisoner pardons
  7. Sweden to host EU social summit
  8. US Congress may Trump-proof Russia sanctions

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Dialogue PlatformThe Influence of Turkish Politics in Europe After the Coup Attempt
  2. World VisionEU Urged to do Better Ahead of Helsinki Conference on Syria
  3. Caritas EuropaEU States to Join Pope Francis’s Appeal to Care for Migrant Children
  4. UNICEFNumber of Unaccompanied Children Arriving by sea to Italy Doubles in 2016
  5. Nordic Council of Ministers"Nordic Matters" Help Forge Closer Bonds Between the UK and the Nordic Region
  6. Computers, Privacy & Data ProtectionThe age of Intelligent Machines: join the Conference on 25-27 January 2017
  7. Martens CentreNo Better way to Lift Your Monday Blues Than to Gloss Over our Political Cartoons
  8. Dialogue PlatformThe Gulen Movement: An Islamic Response to Terror as a Global Challenge
  9. European Free AllianceMinority Rights and Autonomy are a European Normality
  10. Swedish EnterprisesHow to Create EU Competitiveness Post-Brexit? Seminar on January 24th
  11. European Jewish CongressSchulz to be Awarded the European Medal for Tolerance for his Stand Against Populism
  12. Nordic Council of Ministers"Adventures in Moominland" Kick Off Nordic Matters Festival in London