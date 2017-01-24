EU commission gives MEPs Dieselgate paper at last moment

By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission was "not very cooperative" towards the European Parliament's inquiry committee into the Dieselgate scandal, committee member Bas Eickhout (Greens) told journalists Tuesday. He said the commission sent a relevant document just this month, while the inquiry is almost over. "Apparently they forgot to distribute this to us," said Eickhout. MEPs will interrogate representatives from Audi on Tuesday in the last planned hearing.