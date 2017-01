By EUOBSERVER

The European Parliament's international trade committee has backed the EU-Canada trade deal Ceta with 25 votes in favour, 15 against, and one abstention. The report now goes to plenary, where a vote is scheduled for February. If Ceta is backed there too, the deal, which eliminates 98 percent of tariffs between Canada and the EU, can be provisionally applied pending national ratification by all EU countries.