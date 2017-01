By EUOBSERVER

The days of the European Central Bank’s so-called quantitative-easing programme may be numbered, Sabine Lautenschlaeger, who sits on the ECB’s six-member executive board, said at an event in Hamburg on Tuesday, reports Wall Street Journal. The ECB should not wait “until the last doubt about the return of inflation has been dispelled,” she said. Euro-zone inflation jumped to 1.1% last month, the highest level in three years.