Thursday

26th Jan 2017

Ticker

Germany scraps law on insulting foreign leaders

By

Germany is abolishing a law prohibiting Germans from insulting foreign heads of state and requiring government permission for the prosecution of alleged culprits, justice minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday, calling the law "outdated and unnecessary". Last year, the German government allowed a probe against TV comic Jan Boehmermann, who wrote a vulgar poem about Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to go ahead on the basis of the old legislation.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Free AllianceCatalan Independence Referendum. A Matter of Democracy
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsKyrgyzstan: No Justice for Human Rights Defender Azimjan Askarov
  3. Dialogue PlatformThe Influence of Turkish Politics in Europe After the Coup Attempt
  4. World VisionEU Urged to Do Better Ahead of Helsinki Conference on Syria
  5. Caritas EuropaEU States to Join Pope Francis’s Appeal to Care for Migrant Children
  6. UNICEFNumber of Unaccompanied Children Arriving by Sea to Italy Doubles in 2016
  7. Nordic Council of Ministers"Nordic Matters" Help Forge Closer Bonds Between the UK and the Nordic Region
  8. Computers, Privacy & Data ProtectionThe Age of Intelligent Machines: Join the Conference on 25-27 January 2017
  9. Martens CentreNo Better Way to Lift Your Monday Blues Than to Gloss Over Our Political Cartoons
  10. Dialogue PlatformThe Gulen Movement: An Islamic Response to Terror as a Global Challenge
  11. European Free AllianceMinority Rights and Autonomy Are a European Normality
  12. European Jewish CongressSchulz to be Awarded the European Medal for Tolerance for His Stand Against Populism