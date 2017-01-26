Germany scraps law on insulting foreign leaders

By EUOBSERVER

Germany is abolishing a law prohibiting Germans from insulting foreign heads of state and requiring government permission for the prosecution of alleged culprits, justice minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday, calling the law "outdated and unnecessary". Last year, the German government allowed a probe against TV comic Jan Boehmermann, who wrote a vulgar poem about Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to go ahead on the basis of the old legislation.