By EUOBSERVER

Germany made mistakes with its open-door policy for refugees, finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has said. "We have tried to improve what got away from us in 2015. We politicians are human; we also make mistakes. But one can at least learn from them," he told newspaper Welt am Sonntag. Some 1 million people, many of them Syrian refugees, arrived in Germany in 2015 to seek protection.