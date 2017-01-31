Trump should reconsider free trade, EU says

By EUOBSERVER

European Commission Vice-President Jyrki Katainen said Donald Trump should reconsider his protectionist stance on trade. “We do encourage the new US administration to take another look and consider the benefits of free trade,” Katainen told Bloomberg on Monday. The EU and US had been negotiating the Trans-Atlantic Trade and Investment Partnership free trade agreement, or TTIP, for some three years in the lead up to Trump's election.