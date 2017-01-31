Tuesday

Trump should reconsider free trade, EU says

European Commission Vice-President Jyrki Katainen said Donald Trump should reconsider his protectionist stance on trade. “We do encourage the new US administration to take another look and consider the benefits of free trade,” Katainen told Bloomberg on Monday. The EU and US had been negotiating the Trans-Atlantic Trade and Investment Partnership free trade agreement, or TTIP, for some three years in the lead up to Trump's election.

Deutsche Bank fined on Russia money laundering

Germany's biggest bank is penalised for handling billions of euros of shady Russian money, casting a harsh light on the EU banking sector and posing questions on sanctions compliance.

Watchdog urges creation of EU bad bank

EU growth is being held back by more than €1 trillion of bad loans, its banking regulator said, comparing the eurozone to 1990s Japan.

Putin-Orban axis assails the EU

The two leaders, who meet later this week, are at the centre of a new radicalism that threatens the EU.

