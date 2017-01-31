Ticker
EU states can deny refugee status to terror group members
By EUOBSERVER
EU states can refuse refugee status to members of terrorist groups regardless of whether they have committed a terrorist act, the EU's top court ruled on Tuesday. The ECJ clarified the principle after Belgian authorities initially awarded asylum to Mostafa Lounani, a Moroccan convicted of leading an Islamist terrorist group but not of committing a terrorist act. He argued he would be persecuted in Morocco because of his conviction.