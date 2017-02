By EUOBSERVER

Czech foreign minister Lubomir Zaoralek has admitted that his email account and dozens of others in his ministry have been hacked. He said on Tuesday that “the attack was very sophisticated and probably carried out by a state-like actor”, but did not name a country. Prime minister Bohuslav Sobotka's private email account was hacked in January 2016 and stolen emails posted on an extremist white supremacist website.