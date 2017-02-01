EU warns Romania on corruption backtracking

By EUOBSERVER

"The fight against corruption needs to be advanced, not undone," EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and vice-president Frans Timmermans warned Bucharest in a statement following the Romanian government's decriminalisation of official misconduct. The move caused "great concern", they said, adding it could hamper the conclusions of the EU's justice reform monitoring system - a pre-requisite for Romania to join the passport-free Schengen zone.