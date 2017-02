By EUOBSERVER

The US's temporary travel ban for people arriving from seven Muslim-majority countries does not affect EU citizens even if they hold dual citizenship in one of the seven countries, Federica Mogherini, the EU's foreign policy chief told MEPs Wednesday. The EU however "disagrees" with the travel ban, she said, adding that: "No-one can be deprived of their rights because of their birth of place, religion or ethnicity."