Ticker
Macron likely to win French presidential elections, poll
By EUOBSERVER
French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon would not even make the second round of this spring's presidential election, an opinion poll published in Les Echos newspaper showed on Wednesday. Once favourite to become president, support for Fillon has dropped since a scandal over his wife's work broke. Support for National Front's Marine Le Pen is on the rise but centrist Emmanuel Macron is now favoured to win the presidency.