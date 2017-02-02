Thursday

2nd Feb 2017

Ticker

Isreali settlements threaten peace plan, says EU

By

Israel’s announcement of new settlements in the West Bank marks a "very worrying trend" and risks making a two-state solution impossible, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini has warned. Since Trump took office as US president, the Israeli government announced plans to add more than 6,000 homes for Jewish settlers. Mogherini said it “goes directly against” recommendations of the so-called Quartet - the EU, UN, US and Russia.

Column / Brexit Briefing

Brexit Britain cannot rely on Trump's trade vows

Theresa May came away from her meeting with Donald Trump bearing the promise of a future UK-US trade pact. The pledge was rich in symbolism, but not much else.

US picks new fight with Merkel

The new US administration has once again antagonised Germany, this time by accusing it of currency manipulation.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region First to Consider Complete Ban on Microplastics in Cosmetics
  2. Dialogue PlatformWhy the West 'Failed to Understand' Turkey
  3. European Jewish CongressInternational Holocaust Remembrance Day Ceremony
  4. European Gaming & Betting AssociationPost-Master's Internship @ EGBA: Applications Open Until February 5th
  5. European Free AllianceCatalan Independence Referendum: A Matter of Democracy
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsKyrgyzstan: No Justice for Human Rights Defender Azimjan Askarov
  7. Dialogue PlatformThe Influence of Turkish Politics in Europe After the Coup Attempt
  8. World VisionEU Urged to Do Better Ahead of Helsinki Conference on Syria
  9. Caritas EuropaEU States to Join Pope Francis’s Appeal to Care for Migrant Children
  10. UNICEFNumber of Unaccompanied Children Arriving by Sea to Italy Doubles in 2016
  11. Nordic Council of Ministers"Nordic Matters" Help Forge Closer Bonds Between the UK and the Nordic Region
  12. Martens CentreNo Better Way to Lift Your Monday Blues Than to Gloss Over Our Political Cartoons

Latest News

