Isreali settlements threaten peace plan, says EU

By EUOBSERVER

Israel’s announcement of new settlements in the West Bank marks a "very worrying trend" and risks making a two-state solution impossible, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini has warned. Since Trump took office as US president, the Israeli government announced plans to add more than 6,000 homes for Jewish settlers. Mogherini said it “goes directly against” recommendations of the so-called Quartet - the EU, UN, US and Russia.