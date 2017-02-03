Friday

3rd Feb 2017

Ticker

In 2007, Penelope Fillon said she was never her husband's assistant

By

The Telegraph, a British daily, has published a 2007 video interview with Penelope Fillon, in which she claims to never have worked for her husband. "I have never been actually his assistant or anything like that", the British-born wife of French presidential candidate Francois Fillon told the journal. Fillon's fortunes fell after journalists accused him of paying his wife almost €1 million of taxpayer money.

Italy and Libya cut migrant busting deal

Italian premier Paolo Gentiloni and his Libyan counterpart Fayez al-Serraj signed a deal in Rome to curb migration flows and crack down on people smuggling ahead of an EU summit in Malta.

EU commission drops anti-corruption report

Transparency campaigners are livid after the EU commission scuppered plans to publish an EU anti-corruption report amid unfolding corruption scandals in Romania and France.

EU leaders to discuss migration, in Trump's shadow

New US president Trump overshadows the Malta summit of EU leaders on Friday, as they discuss the bloc's future amid new geopolitical realities, and step up efforts to stop migration via Libya from North African countries.

EU leaders must stand up to Trump, say MEPs

MEPs have urged the EU to stand up for European values, starting with rejecting Trump's presumed choice for US ambassador, who has stated that he wants to "tame" the bloc.

