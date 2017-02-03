Ticker
In 2007, Penelope Fillon said she was never her husband's assistant
By EUOBSERVER
The Telegraph, a British daily, has published a 2007 video interview with Penelope Fillon, in which she claims to never have worked for her husband. "I have never been actually his assistant or anything like that", the British-born wife of French presidential candidate Francois Fillon told the journal. Fillon's fortunes fell after journalists accused him of paying his wife almost €1 million of taxpayer money.