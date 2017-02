By EUOBSERVER

Matthias Mueller, CEO of Volkswagen Group, will meet EU consumer affairs commissioner Vera Jourova on Monday. They will likely discuss progress made by the German carmaker bringing its 8.5 million diesel cars in line with EU emissions rules, after the cheating scandal which saw EU consumers receive a markedly different treatment than those in the US. A spokeswoman told EUobserver they will not take questions from the press afterwards.