By EUOBSERVER

Germany's social democrats have overtaken Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition parties in opinion polls, 31 percent to 30 percent, according to a new Insa survey published by daily Die Welt. A poll last week had Merkel's parties ahead by 35 percent to 26 percent for the social democrats, a five-year high for them. Former European Parliament president Martin Schulz is spearheading the social democrats' election campaign.