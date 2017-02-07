EU to 'reward' Israel as settlement surge continues

By EUOBSERVER

Israel announced the retroactive legalisation of 4,000 settler outposts in Palestine the same day the EU foreign service confirmed it would hold an "association council" with Israeli diplomats later this month despite a Palestinian outcry on the diplomatic "reward". EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini also said she would go to the US this week to talk with senior aides to US leader Donald Trump, including his son-in-law Jared Kushner.