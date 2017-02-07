Tuesday

7th Feb 2017

EU to 'reward' Israel as settlement surge continues

Israel announced the retroactive legalisation of 4,000 settler outposts in Palestine the same day the EU foreign service confirmed it would hold an "association council" with Israeli diplomats later this month despite a Palestinian outcry on the diplomatic "reward". EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini also said she would go to the US this week to talk with senior aides to US leader Donald Trump, including his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Column / Crude World

Nord Stream 2: The elephant in the room

The European Commission should provide a thorough impact assessment of Nord Stream 2, a project that appears to go against all of its Energy Union objectives.

End company-car perks, says EU commission

The European Commission tells member states that they should phase out tax breaks for privately used company cars and put in place low-emission zones to improve air quality.

