By EUOBSERVER

Civil Liberties Committee MEPs on Thursday unanimously adopted a proposal to accept Denmark to the list of countries that Europol co-operates with in order to avoid an operational gap as of 1 May 2017, when Denmark will no longer participate in Europol as a member state. A majority of Danes rejected membership of Europol in a 2015 referendum. The parliamentarians recommended that the Danish exception is reviewed after five years.