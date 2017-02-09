Romanian justice minister quits over corruption decree

By EUOBSERVER

Romanian justice minister Florin Iordache resigned on Thursday following 10 days of widespread protests against a government decree that would have protected many politicians from being prosecuted for corruption offences. Romanian prime minister Sorin Grindeanu had ordered Lordache to prepare a draft law similar to the controversial decree, which the government repealed earlier this week. Last week Florin Jianu, the minister of business and entrepreneurship in Romania, also stepped down.