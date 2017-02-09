Thursday

9th Feb 2017

Romanian justice minister quits over corruption decree

Romanian justice minister Florin Iordache resigned on Thursday following 10 days of widespread protests against a government decree that would have protected many politicians from being prosecuted for corruption offences. Romanian prime minister Sorin Grindeanu had ordered Lordache to prepare a draft law similar to the controversial decree, which the government repealed earlier this week. Last week Florin Jianu, the minister of business and entrepreneurship in Romania, also stepped down.

Dieselgate: MEPs want to give EU more testing powers

EU Commission should have power to veto national car testing programmes, MEPs in lead committee agreed. Meanwhile EU commissioner Bienkowska says member states have learned little from emissions crisis.

Nord Stream 2 sets record straight

The choice of Nord Stream 2's logistics hub in Sweden was driven by the award-winning green logistics concept of the first Nord Stream project, and not by any political motivations.

