By EUOBSERVER

The EU's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini on Thursday met with US secretary of state Rex Tillerson as part of her two-day visit in Washington DC. The two discussed a broad range of issues including Russia, terrorism, and Iran. Tillerson, a former chief executive at Exxon Mobil Corp, has close ties to the Kremlin. Mogherini also met with Michael Flynn, Trump's national security advisor.