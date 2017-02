By EUOBSERVER

Jean-Claude Juncker has said he will step down when his current term as EU Commission president ends in 2019. Speaking on Deutschlandfunk, Juncker said he had "a fine election campaign" in 2014, "but there won't be a second one, because I won't be putting myself forward as a candidate for a second time". Juncker, 62, began the role in November 2014, for a five-year term, which is renewable once.