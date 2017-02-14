Tuesday

14th Feb 2017

Report: Germany to pool military planes with France and Netherlands

Germany is to sign agreements with France and the Netherlands to pool military transport and tanker planes, according to Reuters press agency citing defence ministry sources. The move is part of an effort to increase European military cooperation in face of Russian threats and US calls for more military spending. The new US defence secretary, Jim Mattis, will meet his Nato counterparts for the first time in Brussels this week.

World on brink of 'post-Western age'

If US president Trump made good on his promises to pursue a “nationalistic foreign policy” it could spell the end of the post-WWII world order, a German study has said.

EU must tackle Poland's bad behaviour

Developments in Washington only serve to highlight the need for positive action in the face of an overtly nationalistic and anti-rights form of populism.

Cardiovascular disease, Europe's biggest killer

Death rates from cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and strokes are falling but still cost the EU economy an estimated €210 billion a year, according to new figures.

EU ready to challenge US border tax

The EU is willing to fight any attempt by the Trump administration to impose border tax on imports, says trade commissioner Jyrki Katainen.

