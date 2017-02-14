Ticker
Report: Germany to pool military planes with France and Netherlands
By EUOBSERVER
Germany is to sign agreements with France and the Netherlands to pool military transport and tanker planes, according to Reuters press agency citing defence ministry sources. The move is part of an effort to increase European military cooperation in face of Russian threats and US calls for more military spending. The new US defence secretary, Jim Mattis, will meet his Nato counterparts for the first time in Brussels this week.