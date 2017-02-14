Tuesday

14th Feb 2017

Ticker

MEPs ask for less industry-dominated expert groups

By

MEPs said on Tuesday in a non-binding resolution the European Commission "should make progress towards a more balanced composition" of expert groups. As lobby watchdog Corporate Europe Observatory showed in a report, also on Tuesday, these groups, which do preparatory work before legislation is written, are dominated by industry interests. An example is the group tasked with developing a new emissions test, which had 60% car industry participants.

World on brink of 'post-Western age'

If US president Trump made good on his promises to pursue a “nationalistic foreign policy” it could spell the end of the post-WWII world order, a German study has said.

Opinion

EU must tackle Poland's bad behaviour

Developments in Washington only serve to highlight the need for positive action in the face of an overtly nationalistic and anti-rights form of populism.

Focus

Cardiovascular disease, Europe's biggest killer

Death rates from cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and strokes are falling but still cost the EU economy an estimated €210 billion a year, according to new figures.

EU ready to challenge US border tax

The EU is willing to fight any attempt by the Trump administration to impose border tax on imports, says trade commissioner Jyrki Katainen.

News in Brief

  1. MEPs ask for less industry-dominated expert groups
  2. Europhiles can win elections, says Austrian president
  3. Dutch election pledges threaten rule of law, say lawyers
  4. Anti-Ceta petition signed by 3.5m
  5. Dutch ratification of EU-Ukraine deal likely delayed
  6. Report: Germany to pool military planes with France and Netherlands
  7. Euro exit would cost France €30bn a year
  8. Commission predicts better EU growth

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Cloud Infrastructure Services Providers in EuropeCloud Computing Leaders Establish Data Protection Standards to Protect Customer Data
  2. Malta EU 2017Landmark Deal Reached With European Parliament on Portability of Online Content
  3. Belgrade Security ForumBSF 2017: Building a Common Future in the Age of Uncertainty
  4. CESIEU Not to Revise the Working Time Directive
  5. International Partnership for Human RightsAzerbaijan: 76 NGOs Urge the EU to Use President's Visit to Insist on Human Rights Reforms
  6. UNICEFDeadliest Winter for Refugee and Migrant Children Crossing the Central Mediterranean
  7. World VisionGaza Staff Member Pleads Not Guilty
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region First to Consider Complete Ban on Microplastics in Cosmetics
  9. Dialogue PlatformWhy the West 'Failed to Understand' Turkey
  10. European Jewish CongressInternational Holocaust Remembrance Day Ceremony
  11. European Free AllianceCatalan Independence Referendum: A Matter of Democracy
  12. International Partnership for Human RightsKyrgyzstan: No Justice for Human Rights Defender Azimjan Askarov