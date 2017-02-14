Ticker
MEPs ask for less industry-dominated expert groups
By EUOBSERVER
MEPs said on Tuesday in a non-binding resolution the European Commission "should make progress towards a more balanced composition" of expert groups. As lobby watchdog Corporate Europe Observatory showed in a report, also on Tuesday, these groups, which do preparatory work before legislation is written, are dominated by industry interests. An example is the group tasked with developing a new emissions test, which had 60% car industry participants.