Monday

20th Feb 2017

Ticker

Greece agrees on new bailout reforms

Greece and its creditors agreed on Monday on the return to Athens of EU and International Monetary Fund experts to negotiate "an additional package of structural reforms", Eurogroup president Jeroen Dijsselbloem said after a meeting of eurozone finance ministers. He said reforms would concern tax, pensions and the labour market. He also said that required measures would be a change "away from austerity and with more emphasis on deep reforms".

Column / Crude World

Nordstream 2: Alternative pipeline facts

Arguments put forward by Nord Stream 2's Brussels lobbyist in defence of the Russian-led project are not consistent and ignore some basic facts.

Agenda

Pence, Greece and Brexit This WEEK

The US vice-president becomes the first senior Trump administration official to visit EU institutions. Greece's creditors try to break deadlock in talks, and British Lords will debate Brexit.

