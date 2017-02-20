Ticker
Greece agrees on new bailout reforms
By EUOBSERVER
Greece and its creditors agreed on Monday on the return to Athens of EU and International Monetary Fund experts to negotiate "an additional package of structural reforms", Eurogroup president Jeroen Dijsselbloem said after a meeting of eurozone finance ministers. He said reforms would concern tax, pensions and the labour market. He also said that required measures would be a change "away from austerity and with more emphasis on deep reforms".