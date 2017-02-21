German nationalist leader met with Putin allies in Moscow

By EUOBSERVER

Germany's nationalist AfD party leader, Frauke Petry, met with senior Russian politicians in Moscow on Monday following an invite from the Russian government. Accompanied by a delegation of party members, Petry discussed collaboration between Russian and German lawmakers, parties and youth organisations, the State Duma said in a statement. Petry also met the head of the Duma‘s international affairs committee, Leonid Slutsky, and right-wing LDPR party leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky.