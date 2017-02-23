British by-election tests Ukip strength after Brexit

By EUOBSERVER

Voters of Stoke-on-Trent go to the polls on Thursday (23 February) in a by-election that will test the political parties' strength after the Brexit referendum. Stoke, a traditional Labour stronghold, voted overwhelmingly (69.4 percent) for Brexit. The by-election was triggered after Labour MP Tristram Hunt quit the House of Commons to become the director of London's Victoria and Albert Museum. Ukip leader Paul Nuttall is running for the seat.