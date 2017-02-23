Ticker
Bayrou to support Macron in French presidential election
By EUOBSERVER
French centrist politician Francois Bayrou on Wednesday announced he would not be a candidate in this year's presidential election, offering instead to form an alliance with fellow centrist Emmanuel Macron. “We are in an extremely dangerous situation, and I think this exceptional situation demands an exceptional response,” Bayrou said at a press conference. Bayrou scored 9 percent of the votes in 2012 presidential election.