By EUOBSERVER

The World Trade Organisation's appeal body ruled Thursday that Russia's EU-wide ban on pork products was illegal. It upheld a lower body's finding that the EU "had provided the necessary evidence" to show Russia that the African Swine Fever outbreak, the reason for the 2014 ban, was limited to a certain area. "This ruling confirms that EU pork is safe and meets international standards," said EU agriculture commissioner Phil Hogan.