24th Feb 2017

Macron proposes Nordic-style economic model for France

French centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron is leaning towards the Nordic blend of fiscal discipline and public spending. Clarifying his economic policies Macron told Les Echos in an interview that he would reform the labour market to give companies more flexibility to negotiate working hours and pay. “To be fair and sustainable, it [the economic policy] must be environmentally friendly and help social mobility,” he said.

Le Pen wants to 'do away' with the EU

The far-right presidential candidate said that she would create a "Europe of free nations", while taking France out of Nato command and "tie up" Russia to Europe.

Armenia-Azerbaijan war: Line of contact

“Frontline coffee is the best coffee in the world”, an Armenian lieutenant told EUobserver, with soldiers' morale among their strongest weapons in the war against an oil-rich foe.

Juncker envisages EU of core groups

Commission head Juncker say EU states which want deeper integration should press ahead in core groups, in reaction to the UK’s departure.

Don't blame Trump for Europe's insecurity

Europe's security architecture was already showing cracks well before Trump's arrival and requires urgent repair work whether he had won or not.

