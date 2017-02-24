Ticker
Macron proposes Nordic-style economic model for France
By EUOBSERVER
French centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron is leaning towards the Nordic blend of fiscal discipline and public spending. Clarifying his economic policies Macron told Les Echos in an interview that he would reform the labour market to give companies more flexibility to negotiate working hours and pay. “To be fair and sustainable, it [the economic policy] must be environmentally friendly and help social mobility,” he said.