Romanian protestors form EU flag at anti-government rally

By EUOBSERVER

Some 3,000 anti-government protestors gathered in front of the Romanian parliament building on Sunday, forming the EU flag with sheets of blue and yellow paper and cloth. The rally marked the 27th consecutive evening of protests against social democrat prime minister Sorin Grindeanu's cabinet after it passed a decree that would ease penalties for low-level corruption offences. The government later withdrew the decree, but protests have continued every night since.