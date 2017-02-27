Monday

27th Feb 2017

Romanian protestors form EU flag at anti-government rally

Some 3,000 anti-government protestors gathered in front of the Romanian parliament building on Sunday, forming the EU flag with sheets of blue and yellow paper and cloth. The rally marked the 27th consecutive evening of protests against social democrat prime minister Sorin Grindeanu's cabinet after it passed a decree that would ease penalties for low-level corruption offences. The government later withdrew the decree, but protests have continued every night since.

Agenda

EU tackles CO2 threat This WEEK

EU member states will haggle on reform of the carbon trade system, while MEPs will vote on overhauling the EU car emissions system.

Opinion

Rethink better regulation to root out Dieselgate & co

"Dieselgate" is merely a case study of the way in which "better regulation" can give industry representatives the upper hand, writes Olivier Hoedeman of the NGO Corporate Europe Observatory.

Column / Health Matters

The yin and yang of traditional Chinese medicine

Can traditional medicine help the modern European patient? Malta has signed an agreement with China that would increase the provision of traditional Chinese medicine to its citizens.

Column / Brexit Briefing

Searching for a voice and a standard bearer

As Britons come to terms with the reality of Brexit many Remainers are now listless, looking for someone to present a viable alternative to Theresa May's dominance

Opinion

The Lake Chad Basin crisis

With no end in sight to the "tragedy", humanitarian agencies must call for international political and security engagement, the UN's head of migration says.

News in Brief

  1. Trump and Brexit drew on same resources
  3. Over 3,500 attacks on refugees in Germany: report
  4. Merger of London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse in doubt
  5. Spanish court jails former IMF chief Rato
  6. Macron proposes Nordic-style economic model for France
  7. Germany posts record high budget surplus
  8. Labour ousts Ukip in Brexit homeland

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EURORDISJoin Rare Disease Day and Help Advocate for More Research on Rare Diseases
  2. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceStudents Who Are Considered Fit Get Better Grades in School
  3. QS World MBA TourMeet with Leading International Business Schools in Paris on March 4th
  4. Malta EU 2017Economic Governance: Agreement Reached on Structural Reform Support Programme for Member States
  5. Socialists & DemocratsWomen Have to Work Ten Years Longer to Match Lifetime Earnings of Men
  6. Counter BalanceTrans-Adriatic Pipeline Is a Major Risk for Banks, Warns New Analysis
  7. Martens CentreEU and US Migration Policies Compared: Join the Debate on February 28th
  8. Swedish EnterprisesTechnology and Data Flows - Shaping the Society of Tomorrow
  9. UNICEFNearly 1.4 Million Children at Risk of Death as Famine Looms Across Africa and Yemen
  10. Malta EU 2017End of Roaming Fees: Council Reaches Agreement on Wholesale Caps
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Innovation House Opens in New York to Help Startups Access US Market
  12. Centre Maurits CoppietersMinorities and Migrations