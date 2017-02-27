EU: No military solution to Nagorno-Karabakh war

By EUOBSERVER

EU council president Donald Tusk said Monday the Armenia-Azerbaijan war had "no military solution" but warned that the status quo was "unsustainable" after fighting flared up over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan, who met Tusk in Brussels, said "the only way" to solve the old conflict was by a referendum. Tusk added that talks had "concluded" on a scaled-down EU-Armenia trade and political association pact.