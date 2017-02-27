Monday

EU: No military solution to Nagorno-Karabakh war

By

EU council president Donald Tusk said Monday the Armenia-Azerbaijan war had "no military solution" but warned that the status quo was "unsustainable" after fighting flared up over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan, who met Tusk in Brussels, said "the only way" to solve the old conflict was by a referendum. Tusk added that talks had "concluded" on a scaled-down EU-Armenia trade and political association pact.

Agenda

EU tackles CO2 threat This WEEK

EU states will haggle over the reform of a carbon trade system, while MEPs vote on overhauling EU car emissions oversight.

Column / Health Matters

The yin and yang of Chinese medicine

Can traditional Chinese medicine help the modern European patient? Malta thinks so, in a new agreement with China.

News in Brief

  1. EU: No military solution to Nagorno-Karabakh war
  2. EU adopts visa-free brake mechanism
  3. Trump and Brexit drew on same resources
  4. Romanian protestors form EU flag at anti-government rally
  5. Over 3,500 attacks on refugees in Germany: report
  6. Merger of London and Berlin stock exchanges in doubt
  7. Spanish court jails former IMF chief Rato
  8. Macron proposes Nordic-style economic model for France

