Nato warns against Armenia-Azerbaijan 'escalation'

By EUOBSERVER

Nato head Jens Stoltenberg said in Brussels Monday that it was "important to avoid escalation" in the Armenia-Azerbaijan war because there was "no military solution to this conflict". He urged a restart of negotiations over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. He spoke alongside Armenian leader Serzh Sargsyan, who said earlier that Nagorno-Karabakh should hold a referendum. Russia is the dominant military power in the South Caucasus despite limited Nato-Armenia cooperation.