Wednesday

1st Mar 2017

Ticker

Trump recommits to Nato allies but they must pay ‘fair share’

By

US president Donald Trump on Tuesday reaffirmed support for "partners, whether in Nato, in the Middle East, or the Pacific" but insisted they “pay their fair share of the cost.” "We strongly support Nato, an alliance forged through the bonds of two World Wars that dethroned fascism, and a Cold War that defeated communism. But our partners must meet their financial obligations," he said in his first speech to Congress.

Irish unification on voters' minds

The question of whether to hold a post-Brexit referendum on a united Ireland is dominating Thursday's elections in the North.

Investigation

Dieselgate report 'cannot be ignored'

“Dieselgate could have been avoided if member states and the Commission had followed European law. That is quite something,” rapporteur said.

MEPs demand stronger rules against tax evasion

MEPs in the civil liberties and economic committees voted in favour of toughening up EU wide rules on tax evasion, as they gear up for institutional talks in March on the EU's anti-money laundering directive.

News in Brief

  1. Slovakia criticised on Roma segregation
  2. Italian court recognises gay couple as dads of surrogate-born kids
  3. New independence referendum likely if Scots don't get EU deal
  4. Trump recommits to Nato allies but they must pay ‘fair share’
  5. Drivers to block EU district over refugee relocation
  6. MEPs approve Dieselgate report, call for EU agency
  7. Le Pen party in new EU fraud allegations
  8. May to end rights of EU nationals after Article 50 triggered

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Malta EU 20172018 European Year of Cultural Heritage Will Celebrate European History and Values
  2. UNICEFA Deadly Journey for Children: The Migration Route From North Africa to Europe
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsFreedom of Association and Expression Under Threat in Kazakhstan
  4. QS World MBA TourMeet with Leading International Business Schools in Brussels on March 6th
  5. EURORDISJoin Rare Disease Day and Help Advocate for More Research on Rare Diseases
  6. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceStudents Who Are Considered Fit Get Better Grades in School
  7. QS World MBA TourMeet with Leading International Business Schools in Paris on March 4th
  8. Malta EU 2017Economic Governance: Agreement Reached on Structural Reform Support Programme for Member States
  9. Socialists & DemocratsWomen Have to Work Ten Years Longer to Match Lifetime Earnings of Men
  10. Counter BalanceTrans-Adriatic Pipeline Is a Major Risk for Banks, Warns New Analysis
  11. Martens CentreEU and US Migration Policies Compared: Join the Debate on February 28th
  12. Swedish EnterprisesTechnology and Data Flows - Shaping the Society of Tomorrow