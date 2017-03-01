Ticker
Trump recommits to Nato allies but they must pay ‘fair share’
By EUOBSERVER
US president Donald Trump on Tuesday reaffirmed support for "partners, whether in Nato, in the Middle East, or the Pacific" but insisted they “pay their fair share of the cost.” "We strongly support Nato, an alliance forged through the bonds of two World Wars that dethroned fascism, and a Cold War that defeated communism. But our partners must meet their financial obligations," he said in his first speech to Congress.