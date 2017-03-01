Ticker
New independence referendum likely if Scots don't get EU deal
By EUOBSERVER
Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon repeated demands on Tuesday for a special Brexit deal to keep Scotland in the EU single market to prevent a second independence referendum on whether Scotland wants to be part of a post-Brexit UK. Sturgeon said that "in the absence of compromise" another independence vote "may offer the only way in which our voice can be heard, our interests protected, and our values upheld."