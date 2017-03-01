Ticker
Slovakia criticised on Roma segregation
By EUOBSERVER
Almost two years after the European Commission launched infringement proceedings against Slovakia, Romani children continue to suffer from a discriminatory school system, Amnesty International and the European Roma Rights Centre (ERRC) said in a new report published on Wednesday. The report reveals that Romani children are being placed in segregated Roma-only schools or classes and that non-Roma parents often remove their children from schools with “too many Romani pupils”.