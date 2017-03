By EUOBSERVER

The euro area unemployment rate was 9.6 percent in January 2017, the same rate as last December and down from 10.4 percent a year ago, Eurostat reported. This remains the lowest rate since May 2009. The unemployment rate was 8.1 percent in January this year in the whole of the EU, with almost 20 million unemployed, down from 8.2 percent in December 2016 and from 8.9 percent a year ago.