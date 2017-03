By EUOBSERVER

The French car company PSA, which owns the Peugeot and Citroen brands, has struck a €2.2 billion deal to buy General Motors' European unit, including Vauxhall-Opel. The deal would make PSA Europe's second largest car-maker, overtaking Renault-Nissan, but remaining behind Volkswagen. It has however raised fears of job losses at Vauxhall's UK factories, which employ 4,500 workers, the BBC reported.