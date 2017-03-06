MEP Saryusz-Wolski loses EPP vice-president title

By EUOBSERVER

The centre-right European People's Party (EPP) revoked MEP Jacek Saryusz-Wolski's party vice-president title, after he accepted the nomination by Poland’s ruling party, Law and Justice (PiS), for president of the European Council against his fellow party member Donald Tusk. EPP president Joseph Daul said that he “deeply regrets Saryusz-Wolski’s disloyalty” and that Tusk has "the unequivocal support to continue for a second mandate in his current position."