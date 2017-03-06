Monday

6th Mar 2017

Ticker

MEP Saryusz-Wolski loses EPP vice-president title

By

The centre-right European People's Party (EPP) revoked MEP Jacek Saryusz-Wolski's party vice-president title, after he accepted the nomination by Poland’s ruling party, Law and Justice (PiS), for president of the European Council against his fellow party member Donald Tusk. EPP president Joseph Daul said that he “deeply regrets Saryusz-Wolski’s disloyalty” and that Tusk has "the unequivocal support to continue for a second mandate in his current position."

Erdogan's Nazi jibes sour EU relations

Turkish leader Erdogan has accused Germany of Nazi-type behaviour after German towns banned Turkish rallies, in a widening EU backlash that also includes Austria and the Netherlands.

Polish war on Tusk's EU top job

Poland's Law and Justice Party has put a little-known MEP, Jacek Saryusz-Wolski, against Donald Tusk in the race for European Council presidency.

Hollande: EU will be multi-speed or will 'explode'

The French president, who is hosting a meeting with the German, Italian and Spanish leaders, says that EU countries must be able to integrate further on economy, defence or research and calls for a eurozone budget.

